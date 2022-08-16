Consumer news: Gas prices could fall below $3.00 a gallon by end of year

Analysts say many states could see gas prices fall below $3.00 per gallon

CNN– The cost of filling up at the pump has gone down daily for two-months and it appears that trend will continue.

AAA reports the national average for a gallon of gas, as of Tuesday, is just under $3.95 per gallon.

That’s noticeably less than the record high of $5.02 from mid-June.

Some analysts say many states could see gas prices fall below $3.00 per gallon by the end of the year.

Right now we’re averaging $3.33 a gallon.