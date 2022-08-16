Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight.

Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121.

The chase led to an area between US-76 and I-26 where they ran into the woods.

Deputies say three men and a woman were later arrested.

This comes as authorities reported several cars being stolen in Union County in recent days.

This incident remains under investigation.

Authorities want to remind you to lock your cars, keep your keys on you and call 911 for any suspicious activity you see.