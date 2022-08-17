Local Living: Job Fairs, and Sports Registration

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Columbia Animal Services is taking part in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event.

According to shelter officials, Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, August 1 – August 31, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.

Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209

The City of Columbia is hoping area kids will get a kick out of its youth soccer program.

Registration is now open for kids 12 and under to join the Co-Ed League.

The registration deadline is August 21, 2022.

Register online at https://parksandrec. columbiasc.gov/online- registration/