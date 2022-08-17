Planned Parenthood holding ‘Show up for Abortion Justice rally’ at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Happening outside the State House Wednesday, Planned Parenthood holding a rally for what they’re calling ‘Abortion Justice’.

The rally is taking place on the State House steps, as a Senate Medical Affairs Committee holds a hearing on a proposed abortion bill, in the Gressette Building.

Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the Fetal Heartbeat law, which bans abortions 6 weeks into pregnancy.

Tuesday, a House Judiciary Committee advanced proposed legislation, prohibiting abortion, to the House floor for discussion.