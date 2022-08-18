Four-star Camden defensive lineman commits to Gamecocks

Four-star defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, out of Camden High School, committed to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at the school Thursday night.

McLeod chose USC over Georgia, Michigan and Florida.

The Gamecocks now have three of the top four prospects from the state of South Carolina, including defensive end Monteque Rhames (Sumter) and offensive lineman Markee Anderson (Dorman).

McLeod played on the varsity team his freshman year with the Bulldogs and helped lead Camden to two-straight 3-A state championship games. He had 58 tackles and five sacks in 2021.

His announcement gives the Gamecocks 18 commitments for the class of 2023.