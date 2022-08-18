Local Living: Friday Night Laser Lights!

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the Columbia Animal Services is taking part in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event.

According to shelter officials, Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, August 1 – August 31, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.

When: Now through Wednesday, August 31, 2022 Where: Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Ln, Columbia, SC 29209

The SC State Museum is hosting “Friday Night Laser Lights” August 19.

The theme is “Decades Night”, featuring music from the 70’s…80’s…and 90’s.

Dinner will be available from local food trucks, as well as a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $10. For more information, including times, click here http://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/friday-night-laser-lights-aug/