Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in house fire
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual who died at the scene of a house fire.
Investigators say the fire occurred on the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle in Gaston around 4:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 21.
According to the coroner, Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, August 22.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division.