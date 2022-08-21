One person injured in Lexington shooting, investigation underway

(STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images) Police officers, tape, cruiser. LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a Saturday night shooting in Lexington.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a home on Wild Bird Lane.

Investigators say he was shot in the upper body after an argument. He was taken to the hospital and health officials say the wound is not life-threatening.

Detectives are working to confirm the identity of the other shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.