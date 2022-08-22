City of Columbia Public Works hosting open interviews on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Public Works is looking to fill a number of positions.

According to City officials, the following positions are open:

Solid Waste (Maintenance Assistants)

Forestry & Beautification (Crew Leaders and Tree Trimmers)

Street Division (Equipment Operators and Truck Drivers (CDL required)

Animal Services (Kennel Workers)

WHAT: Visit Public Works every Wednesday from 9am to 11am for open interviews.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 24, 2022 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive, Columbia SC 29203