DSS works to make programs more accessible for all

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Whether it’s childcare services, food assistance or adult advocacy, the South Carolina Department of Social Services offers a lot of help to people in the Palmetto State.

However, many are not aware of all the services or how to access them.

“One of the big shortcomings is people not knowing what’s available to them. There’s a lot of services people don’t know how to apply for or don’t know about in general,” said Will Batchelor, DSS media relations director. “What we’re working to do is get the information out there and put it in the hands of people so they know what’s available to help them.”

That’s why DSS is offering a new texting service so that people can better navigate the different programs available.

“Some of the challenges that we have are the volume of calls that come in or the volume of emails that come in. We want to serve people as quickly and efficiently as possible. This service is meeting one of those challenges,” Batchelor said. “A lot of people can find a website but are not sure where to navigate to. This will help cut out the searching or calling the wrong number. Now, it’s simple.”

You simply text DSS to 211211. From there, you will be given a menu of options. By texting the number that corresponds to the service you want, you will be directed to the information that you’re looking for.

“It helps people that we serve in that it’s a one-stop shop. We want to meet people where they are,” Batchelor said. “We did some research and found out that 70 percent of the visitors to our website visit on a mobile device. We thought about what we could do to make it more convenient to them.”

The texting service is also available in Spanish as well.

Batchelor says this is one step the department is taking to make services more accessible to those it serves.

“We serve people from all walks of life and all different situations. I’m proud that no matter what your need is, we have a service to help you,” Batchelor concluded.