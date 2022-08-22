Gas prices in the Midlands down nearly 30 cents over the last month

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There is some good news for your wallet. Gas prices in the Midlands are down 36 cents over the last month.
Right now, drivers are paying an average of $3.34 a gallon , according to GasBuddy.
The National average now stands at $3.86 a gallon.
Gas Buddy says prices have dropped for the tenth straight week in a row, nationally.

For a look at prices click the GasBuddy link here https://www.gasbuddy.com/gasprices/south-carolina

 

