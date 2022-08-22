Local Living: Latin Festival, State Museum and more

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, the City of Columbia is looking for volunteers for a traffic study, to better understand who uses the roadways, streets, and sidewalks.

Officials say the study will look at how to make Columbia Streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Volunteers will help count traffic numbers at various intersections where many pedestrians and cyclists have been killed.

Click here for more information https://columbiasc.gov/city-of-columbia-bicyclist-pedestrian-counts-volunteer-to-help-make-the-city-of-columbia-a-safer-place-to-walk-and-ride-2/

The South Carolina State Museum will display the South Carolina Watermedia Society’s National Juried Exhibition.

It will open Saturday, August 27 in the museum’s Lipscomb Art Gallery.

According to the museum, the South Carolina Watermedia Society’s 45 National Juried Exhibition features 70 works of watermedia (watercolor, acrylic and other water-based paint) selected from artists across South Carolina and around the country.

You can head downtown this weekend for the “Main Street Latin Festival”.

The festival showcases the culture of Columbia’s Latin community.

There will be food, music, art, and more!

The festival runs from 11 am to 10 on Saturday, August 27th.

Admission is free.