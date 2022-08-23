Columbia Police investigating shooting outside apartment complex

A 20-year-old man found outside the complex was injured in the upper body, say police

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex.

According to Columbia Police, officers responded to North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a Shotspotter alert around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found outside the complex with an injury to the upper body.

According to police, at last, check the victim was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Officers say they are talking with residents at the apartment complex and working to determine if surveillance cameras captured the incident on video.