CSX railroad maintenance to close part of South Assembly street this week

Traffic alert: 8/24 at 6 a.m. until 8/25 at 6 p.m 600 block of South Assembly

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your commute takes you near South Assembly street, you will need to find an alternate route.

Columbia Police issued a Traffic alert: As you travel along the 600 block of South Assembly Street this week, be aware of digital signs alerting you to upcoming at CSX railroad maintenance.

According to Columbia Police, crews will temporarily close the 600 block of South Assembly Street from 8/24 at 6 a.m. until 8/25 at 6 p.m.

You are asked to stay alert when finding an alternate route.

