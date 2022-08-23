Home invasion death ruled justifiable homicide

A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department says a recent shooting that resulted in a death was determined to be a justifiable homicide.

On August 16th, police say Matthew Stanfield of Colorado entered the home of his sister in the Mallard Lakes subdivision.Stanfield was shot and killed during an altercation with his brother in law in a home on Widgeon Dr.

Police say the incident was reviewed by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Investigators say Stanfield had made threats of violence against the family before.

Police say a search of the home found the rifle thatStanfield brought with him along with extra magazines with ammo, a ballistic vest, flex cuffs, and a metal chain to aid him in what they say was a planned attack.

Three children were in the home at the time and were not hurt.