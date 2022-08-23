Manufacturer set to bring 215 new jobs to SC over next Five years

Impact Housing Group plans to establish operations in Oconee County, say officials

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office announced that a manufacturer of modular design housing is planning a $30 million investment that will create 215 new jobs in South Carolina.

Impact Housing Group plans to establish operations in Oconee County, according to officials.

According to the Governor’s office, Impact Housing Group is a fully integrated, volumetric modular housing company that provides solutions for more affordable homes that are assembled off-site in a controlled environment. This leads to faster delivery of environmentally sensitive homes that help open the door to home ownership for today’s families.

Located on Oconee Business Parkway at the Oconee Industry and Technology Park in Westminster, Impact Housing Group’s new operation addresses the increased affordable housing demand across the region, say officials.

Operations are expected to be online by August 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Impact Housing Group team should visit the company’s careers page.