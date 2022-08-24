CPD: Shooting investigation at Walmart on Forest Drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at a local Walmart Tuesday night.

They responded to the store on Forest Drive after 10 p.m.

Investigators haven’t confirmed if anyone was hurt from the shooting at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.