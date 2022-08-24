Local Living: Pools, festivals and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Columbia’s pools are still open but the clock is ticking.

City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth.

Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends, Saturdays from 10am-6pm and Sundays from 2pm-6pm.

City officials say Both pools will be operating on an updated schedule and open for recreational swimming on Labor Day (Sept. 5) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get ready for some hockey.

Saturday Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will face off with Columbia Firefighters in the first ever ‘Battle of the Badges on ice.’

The game takes place Saturday, August 27 from 4pm to 6pm at Flight on Broad Stone road in Irmo.

Donations will be accepted at the door.

All proceeds benefit the Burned Children’s fund.

It’s almost time for Columbia’s 35th Annual Greek Festival!

The Greek Festival is set for September 15th -18th at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Sumter Street.

