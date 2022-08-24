North Pointe Estates shooting victim dies

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police department says the man shot at the North Pointe Estates Tuesday has died. According to authorities, the 20 year old victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the upper body. Investigators say they are still speaking with residents who live in complex and are also reviewing surveillance video to see if anything was captured on camera that may help them follow leads in the ongoing case.

CPD says the 20 year old victim was discovered at the complex around 3:30pm after officers received a shotspotter alert that gave them information as to where the shooting had taken place. Once they arrived at the scene, investigators say they located the victim outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where officials say he later died. After an autopsy has been conducted, the coroner will release the exact cause of death and identity of the 20 year old victim.

Columbia Police says they are still trying to find the person or people responsible for the shooting, and are also trying to determine what led to the deadly shooting. Police are asking anyone who may have information that can help to contact them. You can do so anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or online by going to the link provided here at CrimeSC.com