RCSD arrests suspect accused of firing shots at vehicle of Forest Acres Police Officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it has arrested a man accused of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer’s vehicle in July. According to investigators, Ladre Smith (DOB: 1/21/2003) is facing charges in connection with the case. Deputies say warrants were obtained for Smith for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges. Deputies say Smith was located by The United States Marshal Service in Alabama.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies, around 1:30 am July 25, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood off Decker Boulevard.

Deputies say, as the officer followed the driver onto Dupont Drive, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle and two bullets hit the patrol car in the hood and roof.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle say deputies. The officer was not injured.