Lexington deputies investigate shooting that leaves three injured

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting they say left three people injured just after 8pm Thursday night. According to deputies, the three individuals were shot while in the 100 block of Glenn Road. Investigators received reports of a shooting that led them to the crime scene and discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies remain on the scene as they try to gather evidence, but tell ABC Columbia News they believe this was a isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public. Detectives are expected to be at the site of the shooting throughout the night as they continue looking for anyone who may have seen something as well as gathering any evidence that may have been left at the scene.

There is no word tonight on the severity of the injuries of the three people that were struck nor have details been released in reference to what may have led to the shooting.

Stay with ABC Columbia News as we continue to follow this developing story.