Local Living: Cola Jazz Fest and Movies in the park

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, Cola Jazz is holding a membership anniversary party Sunday at 701 Whaley.

Up next, Cola Jazz Fest takes place September 24, 2022 from 6pm t0 10pm at the SC State Museum and on September 25, 2022 at the Hampton Preston Mansion

Tickets are on sale now.

You can enjoy a movie in the park this weekend.

The Town of Blythewood invites you and the family to watch “High School Musical” at Doko Meadows Park.

It takes places Saturday at 7:30 pm.

The next movie will be on September 17, 2022.

Admission is free.