Ft. Jackson officials say soldier dies after being hospitalized for medical emergency

Fort officials say the soldier collapsed during physical training August 20

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old Pennsylvania Army National Guard Soldier died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

According to officials, Private Alyssa Cahoon was transported by Fort Jackson EMS to an off-post hospital after collapsing during physical training August 20.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier. We are providing every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved,” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis.

Fort officials say an investigation into the cause of the death is being conducted.