Local Living: Ice hockey for a cause, plus Latin Festival on Main St.

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In your look at Local Living, Columbia Fire Department will face the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Blueliners on the ice hockey rink for a good cause!

The benefit game kicks off this Saturday at the Flight Rink on 1019 Broad Stone Road from 4 to 6 p.m. It’s free admission for everyone.

Curtis spoke with the Blueliners’ Team Captain, Richland County Senior Deputy Mike Doire and Sgt. Scott Hunger about the fun event and who they’re playing for.

The proceeds will go towards the Medical University of South Carolina’s Children’s Hospital Burned Children’s Fund, which helps ease the recovery process for MUSC’s pediatric burn patients and their families.

Visit MUSC’s website for more details on the fund’s mission and how you can help.

For more information on the event, visit Richland Blueliners’ website.

he South Carolina State Museum will display the South Carolina Watermedia Society’s National Juried Exhibition.

It will open Saturday, August 27 in the museum’s Lipscomb Art Gallery.

According to the museum, the South Carolina Watermedia Society’s 45 National Juried Exhibition features 70 works of watermedia (watercolor, acrylic and other water-based paint) selected from artists across South Carolina and around the country.

You can head downtown this weekend for the “Main Street Latin Festival”.

The festival showcases the culture of Columbia’s Latin community.

There will be food, music, art, and more!

The festival runs from 11 am to 10 on Saturday, August 27th.

Admission is free.