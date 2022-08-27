City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool.

City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth.

Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends, Saturdays from 10am-6pm and Sundays from 2pm-6pm.

City officials say both pools will be operating on an updated schedule and open for recreational swimming on Labor Day (Sept. 5) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.