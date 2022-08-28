Earthquake reported near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – An earthquake was reported overnight near Elgin by the United States Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, there was an earthquake with a 1.3 magnitude centered 3.9 miles east of Elgin. The report shows the tremor occurred during the afternoon on Saturday, August 28.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says geologists studying the ongoing swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County believe this may be the longest period of successive earthquake activity in the state’s history.