DHEC hosting ‘rapid hire event’ for Onsite Wastewater Inspectors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting what they call a rapid hire event.

DHEC says it has more than 20 open positions for onsite wastewater inspectors around the state.

Below are the locations, dates and times for the rapid hire events.

Spartanburg: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Spartanburg Office, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg

Florence: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence Office, 145 East Cheves St., Florence

Columbia: 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia Office, 8500 Farrow Road, Columbia

At the rapid hire events, individuals will take part in pre-screening questions and an interview. Applicants will be required to use a manual auger to bore a hole, so it’s important to dress accordingly. Qualified applicants will receive an on-the-spot conditional job offer, according to a DHEC release.

DHEC officials say applying ahead of time is encouraged, but not required.

Per DHEC, a high school degree and relevant work experience are required; an associate’s degree or bachelor’s degree in a related field is preferred. These full-time positions are for 37.5 hours per week, include state employee health insurance and retirement, 15 vacation days and 15 sick days each year, and 13 paid holidays annually. Some travel is required.

Here is a link for more information on careers at DHEC https://scdhec.gov/about-dhec/jobs-careers