Local Living: First Sunday at the State Museum and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, First Sunday returns to the South Carolina State Museum.

September 4, 2022 General Admission to the museum is only one dollar.

According to the museum, you can enjoy 4-D movies and/or planetarium shows for only $5 each.

Also guests can enjoy a concert from the USC Symphony Orchestra in the Museum’s lobby from 1pm-2pm Sunday.

Columbia Police and Columbia Fire Departments are collecting stuffed animals.

Officials say the toys are being collected to help ease the pain and fear of children in traumatizing situations.

If you are interested in donating, you can bring your gently used stuffed animals to the Eau Claire Print Building at 6pm Thursday September 22nd.

The lineup is set for this year’s Famously Hot Pride Festival. This year’s headliner is Natasha Bedingfield who sang the hit ‘Unwritten’.

Sheila-E will also be one of this year’s performers.

This year’s pride parade takes place October 15th on Main Street in downtown Columbia.