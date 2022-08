NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

ABC NEWS–Shortly before Noon Monday NASA announced a few minutes after Artemis I was initially scheduled to lift off, that the launch had been scrubbed.

The next attempt will occur on September 2, 2022.

According to reports, NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.