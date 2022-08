COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices at the pump in the Midlands have jumped, just a bit, since last week.

According to GasBuddy, drivers in the Midlands are paying about a nickel more than a week ago.

The Midlands average price for gas is $3.38 a gallon, says Gas Buddy.

The national average stands at $3.81 a gallon.

Click here for a link to GasBuddy https://www.gasbuddy.com/gasprices/south-carolina