Lexington Police search for duo accused of fraudulent purchases

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is hoping you may be able to help them track down two people accused of going on a shopping spree with someone else’s money. Take a good look at the images provided by authorities captured from surveillance footage at one of their stops.

The pair is accused of using a victim’s credit card back on August 22, 2022 to make a series of fraudulent purchases. Police say one of their stops was a Lexington Walmart where the duo is accused of running up a tab of more than $550 dollars. According to authorities, the two were last seen leaving the area in a white Toyota Solara with a black cloth top. Lexington Police are asking anyone who may recognize this man or woman, or know where they may be to contact crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

http://

LPD needs to identify these two individuals as they are alleged to have used a victim’s credit card on August 22, 2022, to make several fraudulent purchases including one of over $550 of merchandise at Walmart. pic.twitter.com/Wm958tVzwo — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 30, 2022