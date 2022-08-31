Lexington deputies investigate shooting near Irmo

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone may have information about a shooting that took place near Irmo Wednesday night.

According to Deputies, a man was standing outside of his Westcott Road home when he was shot in the lower body around 7:30pm. Authorities say the victim has been transported to the hospital.

During their ongoing investigation into what led to the shooting and the search for a possible suspect(s), authorities say they spoke to several people at the scene of the incident, and according to information they have been able to gather at this point, investigators say it appears the shooting was an isolated incident.

Deputies say this is still the early stage of the investigation and they do not additional information to release at this time, but are asking anyone who may have seen something, or has details about the shooting that may be able to help their case, to contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 1888-Crime-SC.