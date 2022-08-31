SC House advances final reading of Abortion Ban Bill to Senate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After an abortion ban bill in the state was amended to include a couple of exceptions on Tuesday, House lawmakers were back at the statehouse Wednesday for a third reading of the bill.

The final vote saw the bill advance on to the Senate. It includes exceptions when an abortion saves the life of the mother or in cases of rape and incest that are within 12 weeks.

“This bill and this body makes a strong statement that South Carolina stands for life,” said Rep. John McCravy, a Republican from Greenwood.

“Today is a very, very sad day,” said Rep. Beth Bernstein, a Democrat from Columbia.

While many Republican lawmakers see the bill as protecting life, Bernstein views the bill as denying women a right to make decisions about their own bodies.

“As has been stated ad nauseam to deaf ears, these decisions should be decided by a woman and her doctor,” Bernstein said.

“A person’s a person no matter how small. Today, very small voiceless people are being protected,” said Rep. Adam Morgan, a Republican from Greenville.

Democratic Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter says that while lawmakers say the bill will protect unborn life, it will make many lives in the state worse.

“What we’re doing quite frankly is continuing the cycle of poverty,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Representative Justin Bamberg believes that the abortion ban bill coupled with a lack of rural healthcare will cause a lot of complications for pregnant women in his district.

“I’m supposed to tell a 19-year-old girl in Bamberg that she has to find a ride or walk to Columbia,” the Democratic representative from Bamberg asked his colleagues Wednesday.

The final vote on the bill read 67 ayes to 35 nays. Cobb-Hunter says that those upset about the bill passing the House can make their feelings known during this November’s elections.

“If you want to see a different reaction on the issue of choice, you’re going to have to change the faces of the men and women who sit in here and across the hall,” the Representative from Orangeburg said.

The Senate will be back in session next week to discuss the Abortion Ban Bill.