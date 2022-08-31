SCAC Grants invests nearly $12 million dollars in SC arts

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Arts Commission is announcing that has more doubled its previous grant-making record by investing $11.9 million in art programs in South Carolina this year.

The SCAC grants reached 43 counties, and assisted 550 artists and those who share experiences and learning of the arts.

In a statement, Executive Director David Platts said,

“we are thrilled about the impact these 550 grants made in South Carolina during the most recent fiscal year.

this would not have been possible without the vision of superintendent molly spearman and the South Carolina Department of Education.”