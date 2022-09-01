Chapin hosting annual Labor Day Festival and Parade

Several events over the weekend in Chapin, Labor Day Parade Monday 9:30am
CHAPIN, SC (WOLO)– The annual Chapin Labor Day Festival and Parade is set for this holiday weekend.

There will be several events Saturday, including a 5-k walk, run starting at 7 am.
Sunday night at 7pm you can catch a a concert featuring Maddie Rean Band and more on Beaufort Street.
And on Monday September 5, 20202 it’s the annual Chapin Labor Day Parade which kicks off at 9:30am.
There will also be vendors, a children’s play area, and a classic car show.

Sunday, August 27- Saturday, September 3

  • Taste of Chapin- Restaurant Week
  • Saturday, September 3
  • Justin Pepper 5K: Walk, Run, Ruck 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM
  • Sunday, September 4
  • Concert on Beaufort Street featuring Maddie Rean Band and Noel Lindler and the Bankwalkers  starts at 7 pm.
  • Bring your lawn chairs, but no coolers allowed
  • Monday, September 5
  • Labor Day Parade begins at 9:30 am (Streets close at 9 am) at HireRight parking lot (912 Chapin Road) and travels to St. Peters Church Road

Here’s a link to activities and schedules https://www.chapinsc.com/269/Chapin-Labor-Day-Festival-Parade

 

