Richland Library will give cardholders access to free legal guidance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library’s Main branch will offer it’s cardholders a free one-on-one session with a licensed attorney on Sept. 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm.
During the 15 minute session, customers can ask about issues ranging from civil to business contracts and Wills and Trust.
For more information, visit Richlandlibrary.com