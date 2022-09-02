Richland Library will give cardholders access to free legal guidance

(ABC Columbia/FILE) All Richland Library locations closed on May 22nd for training.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library’s Main branch will offer it’s cardholders a free one-on-one session with a licensed attorney on Sept. 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

During the 15 minute session, customers can ask about issues ranging from civil to business contracts and Wills and Trust.

For more information, visit Richlandlibrary.com