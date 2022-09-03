3 Dollar tickets for moviegoers on National Cinema Day

If you don’t have any travel plans this Labor Day weekend and want something to do, why not go to the movies. Major movie theater chains like AMC and Regal are offering tickets for the low, low price of $3. The ticket price slashing comes as a part of National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3rd. Also, as the pandemic cut movie attendance sharply, theater chains are hoping it’ll help numbers increase. The best part is this applies to all shows, so you can even make the occasion a family or couple’s affair.

And as a bonus AMC tweeted it will offering a drink-popcorn combo for five bucks.

You can check to see if your local movie theater is offering the discount on the National Cinema Day website.