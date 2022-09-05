One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff

The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend
Jessica Mejia,

Screen Shot 2022 09 05 At 120807 PmCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend.

The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident remains under investigation.

Categories: News, State
Tags:

