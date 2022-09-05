One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend.
The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident remains under investigation.