Body discovered at UofSC identified as 20 year-old Stephen J. Black of Greenville
The body discovered a the University of South Carolina on Sept. 2 has been identified as Stephen J. Black. The Greenville, SC native was 20 years-old.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The body discovered a the University of South Carolina on Sept. 2 has been identified as Stephen J. Black. The Greenville, SC native was 20 years-old.
According to a press release, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford stated, ” We are working with SLED and the University Of South Carolina Police Department to fully investigate this incident.”