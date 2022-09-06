Clemson City Police need help identifying person involved in vehicle break-ins
Clemson City Police authorities are looking to identify a person involved in vehicle break-ins and fraud cases.
Detectives with the CPD are attempting to identify this person for vehicle break-ins and fraud cases. Any tips regarding the individual or the vehicle he was observed entering and leaving in, can be forwarded to Det Owens (864-533-6713) or Det Chancellor (864-643-6231) pic.twitter.com/e8RlY1f1H7
— Clemson City Police (@ClemsonCityPD) September 6, 2022
If you have any information, contact Detective Owens at 864-533-6713.