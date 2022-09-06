Clemson City Police need help identifying person involved in vehicle break-ins

Clemson City Police authorities are looking to identify a person involved in vehicle break-ins and fraud cases.
Jessica Mejia,

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO)— Clemson City Police authorities are looking to identify a person involved in vehicle break-ins and fraud cases.

If you have any information, contact Detective Owens at 864-533-6713.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts