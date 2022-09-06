Labor Day weekend fatalities reported by the SC Department of Public Safety

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced earlier today that 10 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Labor Day weekend.
Jessica Mejia,

Scdps Holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced earlier today that 10 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Labor Day weekend.

12 deaths were reported during last years Labor Holiday weekend.

For more information on this weekend report, click here.

Categories: News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts