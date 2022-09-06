Labor Day weekend fatalities reported by the SC Department of Public Safety
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced earlier today that 10 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Labor Day weekend.
12 deaths were reported during last years Labor Holiday weekend.
