A West Columbia man charged with attempting to exploit a minor

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is facing charges after attempting to exploit a minor.

The Attorney General’s office says 24-year-old Christian Shumpert is facing charges after investigators say he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images.

Shumpert faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted.