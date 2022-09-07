Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte granted a bond change

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— An alleged co-conspirator of former attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Charleston courtroom Tuesday morning. A bond reduction hearing was held for Russell Laffitte.

He was granted a bond change, allowing him to travel rather than stay at home.

He has been charged with multiple financial crimes which brings certain restrictions including home detention, electronic monitoring and a curfew.

Laffitte argues those restrictions are too harsh, and are only due to the link with Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of his wife and son last year.