SC Senate debates bill that would ban abortion in Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The debate concerning the legality of abortion continues at the statehouse.

After Tuesday’s Senate Medical Committee meeting, the full Senate discussed the Abortion Ban Bill that was passed in the House last week.

“I’m trying to get this legislation in a form where I think it’s representative of where most South Carolinians are. At the end of the day, I think that’s our job,” said Sen. Tom Davis, a Republican from Beaufort.

Davis introduced several amendments to the Abortion Ban Bill including exceptions in the case of rape or incest. Some of his Republican colleagues disagreed with this amendment.

“The right to life in my estimation is the most superior right to any right. The right to privacy doesn’t exist if you’ve taken a life,” said Sen. Billy Garrett, a Republican from McCormick County.

“This amendment with no reporting requirement basically guts this bill. If you’re trying to gut the bill, you’re in favor of this. If not, you’re not in favor and I’m not,” said Sen.Richard Cash, a Republican from Anderson County.

Senators also raised the question about whether the bill outlawed Plan B, to which Senator Richard Cash said it does not.

“We’ve put specific language in the bill that allows for emergency contraception up to five days,” Cash said.

Another amendment by Senator Davis allowed for an abortion if a doctor determined that an unborn child would not survive outside of the womb. Republican senators also disagreed with him on this amendment as well.

“You’re going to sit there and tell a woman that a baby is going to die when you deliver it, but we’re going to make you carry it anyway. I think that’s wrong,” Davis said.

Another amendment of Davis’ that did not receive support on his side of the aisle was his proposal that contraceptives be made more available in poor and rural parts of the state.

“So if I’m understanding this correctly, the state will be in the business of giving away birth control to young people over the age of 14,” Cash said. “Yes, I do think it will increase promiscuity.

Senators are still working to come to an agreement as many of the amendments were tabled and have to be revisited.

Most of the Democratic Senators chose not to vote on any of the amendments.