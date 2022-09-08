BREAKING: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96

LONDON— Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96.

Members of the British Royal family were gathered by her side at Balmoral Castle after doctors recommended she remained under medical supervision.

The Queen first ascended the throne at 25 years-old, and celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this past June, marking 70 years of service to the United Kingdom.

Throughout her decades-long reign, the monarch had worked with over 15 prime ministers, outlasted over a dozen U.S. Presidents, and oversaw the countries of the Commonwealth.

Her death comes after weeks of speculation about the state of her health.