Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II ‘under medical supervision

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the new headquarters of the Royal Philatelic society in London. Britain is marking Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, with silence, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells. With thousands dead, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be “appropriate.’’ Nor will there be a celebratory peal of bells from Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is currently closed. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via AP, File)

BREAKING: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is “under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announces.

“The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace says.

Th 96-year-old monarch has spent the summer at Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. On Wednesday, the queen canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest, a source at Buckingham Palace told ABC News. At the time, the palace would not comment on the queen’s health beyond saying she was heeding doctors’ advice to rest.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.