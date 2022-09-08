Get your discount tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to go to the fair and beyond next month while saving money on your tickets!

The 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair goes from October 12 to the 23 at the State Fairgrounds at 1200 Rosewood Drive.

Curtis spoke with Nancy Smith, State Fair General Manager, along with Kathy Allen, Director of Human Resources & Marketing, about all the food, rides & entertainment you can expect at the fair this year.

From now through October 11, you can save up to 50% by buying your tickets early.

The discounted tickets are $10 per person ($15-$20 during the fair) and discount ride vouchers are $30 per person ($35 -$38 during the fair).

To buy your tickets, visit SC State Fair’s website or buy them at a participating Circle K location.