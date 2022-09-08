Overturned trailer spills dye on I-85 in Spartanburg

There was a colorful mess on interstate-85 in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon, where officials said a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg Tuesday afternoon, where officials said a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer.

Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for miles.

The dye was organic and water soluble, and didn’t pose an environmental threat to the area.

Some of the dye may have trickled into the nearby Tyger River.