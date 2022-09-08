Weekly claims for unemployment benefits fall again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The latest numbers from the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by six thousand last week.

That is the lowest it’s been in more than three months and lower than economists expected.

Even with recent layoffs in technology and retail– there are still a lot of job openings out there.

A hiring spree could be a major factor in more people earning a paycheck and not needing federal assistance.