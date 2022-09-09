Brawl during Spring Valley, Ridgeview football game clears stands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Friday night football turns into fear during the Spring Valley High School football game Friday. According to crews we have at the game, as they were going in, hundreds of fans were running out and police were instructing those gathering to leave the area surrounding the field. According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and students ABC Columbia News spoke with at the game a fight broke out behind the press box during the 3rd quarter of the game against Ridgeview High School. Deputies say there were reports that someone yelled “gun” during the melee, but authorities say no firearms were discovered, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

There are various deputies on the scene and we have learned that the football team has been escorted to the locker room as the remainder of the game has been called off for safety concerns. Meanwhile, fans who were in the stand for the game cleared out after the disturbance. The photo below was posted by Palmetto Sports Imaging where you can see the crowds clearing the stands as during the incident.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring updates on air and online.

Commotion behind the press box makes the stands clear at spring valley- Ridge view game, unsure what happened s but a lot of police precinct and team have been sent to the locker room in the 3rd quarter @LouatTheState pic.twitter.com/r2V7LYUTJJ — PalmettoSports (@psportsimaging) September 10, 2022